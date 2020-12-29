Stardew Valley Has a Secret Hidden Alien

✖

Video game developers have long hidden strange easter eggs for players to find, and Stardew Valley is no exception. One easter egg that players might have missed in the game is a hidden alien that can be found on the title screen. In order to trigger a short cameo, players must click on the "e" in "Stardew" 10 times with their cursor. If performed correctly, that will cause the letter to swing open. Behind the newly discovered door is an alien, holding up peace signs on both hands. As far as easter eggs go, this one is fairly strange, and it's the kind of thing that most fans might have missed out on!

While the concept of aliens appearing in a farming-sim like Stardew Valley might seem a bit unusual to those less familiar with the game, this is not the only appearance by visitors from the skies. The game also features an alien in-game event as well, though it is considered to be one of the rarest in Stardew Valley. During the event, certain players might find a strange alien capsule on their farm, which shatters after three in-game days. There doesn't seem to be much to it beyond that, but it is a fun little secret. For those that haven't been lucky enough to participate in this rare event, the alien on the home screen will simply have to suffice, for now.

Released in 2016, Stardew Valley has become a very big success over the last four years. Developed by ConcernedApe, the game was inspired by the Harvest Moon franchise, but features a number of elements inspired by other games, as well. Stardew Valley has sold more than 10 million copies across its various platforms, and continues to see new updates. The game's 1.5 update released on PC earlier this month, and will release on consoles sometime in 2021. Part of the game's appeal has been the wealth of hidden secrets to discover, and this alien cameo is just further evidence of that!

Stardew Valley is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you seen this easter egg in Stardew Valley? What do you think of the game's latest update? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!