Stardew Valley Meets Red Dead Redemption 2 in New Game You Can Play for Free

A new game releasing in early 2025 via Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS5 looks like a blend of Red Dead Redemption 2, Stardew Valley, and Harvest Moon. Ahead of its release, those interested can check out for free, courtesy of a free demo on Steam. It is unclear how much of the game is available in this demo form, and it’s also unclear where there are any plans to bring this demo to the console versions of the game.

As for the mystery game, it is called Cattle Country, and it is pitched as a cowboy life simulator. It is in development at Castle Pixel and being published by Playtonic Friends. The former’s previous releases include 2014’s Rex Rocket, 2017’s Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King, and 2022’s Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince. These two latter releases have garnered Metacritic scores from 77 to 80, which are solid returns, and could be a good indication of what type of quality Cattle Country will provide when it releases.

“Cattle Country straddles the saddle of cozy wholesome gaming and action-adventure,” reads an official description of the game. “Serving up hours of the slice-of-life you’d expect on the frontier – including mining, fishing, crafting, and farming – along with deep-rooted Wild West Quests delivering stories of romance, cattle drives, bandits, and robberies.”

The game’s official pitch continues: “Making your home on the range is a modern departure. From sunup to sundown, you’ll be rollin’ up your sleeves and gettin’ your hands dirty working the land and raising your cattle. Building and crafting as you go to make your own little slice of heaven under the blues skies of Cattle Country.”

How much Cattle Country will cost when it releases, remains to be seen, but it should be a budget-friendly price point considering the studio’s previous games have never cost more than $14.99

Meanwhile, the game will primarily be available only digitally, and will not get a large retail run, however, there will be a limited distribution of a physical edition via Silver Lining Interactive.

