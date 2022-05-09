Stardew Valley Becomes One of the Top-Selling Indie Games Ever

✖

Stardew Valley has surpassed a new sales milestone recently, officially making it one of the best-selling indie games of all time. Ever since Stardew Valley first launched back in 2016, the game has continued to slowly amass an incredibly large audience. As the slice of life sim expanded and started to come to other platforms, the sales of the game naturally started to grow as well. Now, the game's latest achievement in terms of copies sold is beyond what many fans would likely ever expect.

In a recent update on the Stardew Valley website, it was said that the game's lifetime sales have now surpassed 20 million in total. Of this amount, 13 million copies are said to have been sold on the PC platform alone. Additionally, this amount is said to be retroactive to March 2022, which means that the current sales of Stardew Valley are surely even higher.

One of the reasons why this is so impressive is because when we were last updated on the sales of Stardew Valley in 2021, the game was said to have only sold 15 million units. Basically, in the past year alone, Stardew Valley has supposedly sold another 5 million copies, which is beyond extraordinary. Much of this is likely due in part to the monstrous 1.5 update for the game which surely brought in a number of new players.

In short, for Stardew Valley to have now reached 20 million copies sold puts it on a shortlist of indie games that have also achieved this feat. Some others that have surpassed this mark have included Terraria, Minecraft, Castle Crashers, and Rocket League. While titles like Minecraft and Rocket League have later joined larger companies, though, Stardew Valley has continued to remain a wholly independent product developed by Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, which makes its success that much more unlikely.

Are you impressed to see that Stardew Valley has continued to be such a smash hit as the years have gone on?