Stardew Valley Creator Shares Update 1.6 for Console, Mobile Versions

Stardew Valley‘s massive 1.6 update went live for the PC version of the game months ago, and since then, Stardew Valley has gotten several more updates to clean up many of the new features and changes that were implemented in March. But while the PC version has gotten quite a bit of love over the past few months, the Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile versions of Stardew Valley still lack the 1.6 update and all its features. Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone shared another update on the progress being made on the 1.6 update this week, but unfortunately for the non-PC Stardew Valley players, the 1.6 update still isn’t ready yet.

Barone, better known by the Stardew Valley community as “ConcernedApe,” shared another update over on Twitter this week. We’ve gotten several of these updates on 1.6 in the past which indicated that work on the update for consoles and mobile was still moving along, and this one was more of the same albeit with Barone expressing his frustration with the delay and acknowledging that the Stardew Valley community may be angry about the situation at this point.

“Console and mobile ports are still in progress. I acknowledge that they are taking a long time,” reads Barone’s statement shared on Twitter. There are reasons for this, but the bottom line is that they are not out yet, we are still working on them, and they have been our primary focus since 1.6 came out for PC. It would be a huge relief to me if they were ready today, but they aren’t, so all we can do is continue working on them until they are ready. I have not touched Haunted Chocolatier in a long time because I am committed to finalizing Stardew 1.6 first. To those who are frustrated or even [angry] about the timeline, I understand and accept full responsibility. To those who are patient and understanding, thank you, you make life better and reduce stress, and I appreciate it. [Back] to work.”

At this point, Stardew Valley is up to update 1.6.6 on the PC version with more fixes and tweaks implemented each time it gets another patch. As Barone mentioned in his latest tweet to reiterate a sentiment that he’s shared in the past, work on his other game, Haunted Chocolatier, will be paused until Stardew Valley‘s 1.6 situation is sorted out.