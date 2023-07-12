Starfield Fans Are Already Building Their Dream Ships

The hype for Starfield continues to increase as we get closer to the game's September 6 launch date. Yesterday, one fan shared a project that collected 1,000 pages of information about Starfield's pre-release period. It's quite the compendium, full of info covering everything Bethesda has revealed about the game since last year. However, now fans are taking things one step further and starting to create custom ships using Blender or Photoshop and images from the ships we've seen in all the pre-release footage. It is incredibly impressive and will provide some excellent inspiration ahead of Starfield's release.

Bethesda itself actually shared one of the first ships that have been seen in the wild. This one is from Its_all_pixels on Reddit who used Blender to put together their creation. Of course, since this isn't the in-game ship creator, it's just the exterior of the ship and is more inspired by the ships we've seen in footage than anything else. Another user on Reddit took some of the actual photos we've seen in early footage and used them to make a rough recreation of the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars.

We didn't expect to start seeing your #Starfield ships so soon... This Blender creation by u/Its_all_pixels is seriously impressive.https://t.co/CnDmcieReg pic.twitter.com/OS2reDADxh — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) July 12, 2023

The latter ship is a bit less impressive than the Blender recreation, but it still looks like it would fit right in with Starfield's universe. And these two creations are far from the only thing Starfield players have been putting out. There's actually been a subreddit created called r/StarfieldShips where players are posting both their creations and photos of ships from other forms of media that they plan to use as inspiration. Of course, when Starfield actually releases, this subreddit will likely explode with new content, providing an excellent place for any fan to visit and get some ideas for their own ship.

Starfield's release is only a few months away. The game launches for Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 6 and will be on Xbox Game Pass from Day 1. It's been a long wait for fans since the game was first announced back in 2018. Hopefully, it lives up to the hype when it finally gets here.