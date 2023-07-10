Starfield Players Already Have Great Sick Day Excuses Ready

Of the games remaining on the 2023 release calendar, it's hard to imagine anything being as anticipated as Starfield. After all, it's not every day that a studio like Bethesda puts out a new IP. It's also going to be one of Microsoft's biggest exclusives in recent memory, meaning that many Xbox fans and investors are counting on this release being a massive one. Fortunately, the game has shown very well when its been previewed, demonstrating what looks like a gigantic universe that players can explore. Some fans are so excited for Starfield to ship on September 6 for Xbox Series X/S and PC that they are already setting up their excuses to call in sick at work or school.

The Reddit thread featuring fan excuses was first spotted by Gamingbible, and it relays all kinds of different things players can say to their bosses to call in sick for launch day. The thread was started by thebutler97, who asked if anyone else was putting in a PTO request ahead of the launch. Later in the thread, many other fans claim they're already coming down with a sickness ahead of the September launch.

(Photo: Xbox)

Still others aren't just focused on telling their boss they won't be coming in, as they've also cleared it with significant others. User HueyMcSqueezy said, "Told my wife if we have any family plans for Labor Day weekend, I hope she and our son have fun doing them." WinterMermaidBabe even said that they "asked [their] husband to take time off work, so we can trade off watching the kids and [they] can play more than [they] would usually be able to." That's the kind of gaming couple you love to see.

Fortunately, whether you're taking time from work or school or not, there's going to be plenty to do in Starfield. As mentioned, Bethesda has promised a universe worth of planets to discover and deep customization tools for your character, ship, and base. The developer does have a reputation for launching games that start out very buggy, and with how ambitious Starfield seems to be, it wouldn't be surprising to see that happen. That said, with it launching day one on Xbox Game Pass, you can likely expect Microsoft and Bethesda to support it quite heavily with post-launch fixes and content.