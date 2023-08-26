Starfield Leaker Arrested

A man who leaked footage of Starfield has been arrested. Starfield is one of the most anticipated games of the year, if not the generation. It's the first RPG from Bethesda Game Studio since Fallout 4 in 2015 and a new IP that will allow players to immerse themselves in the shoes of a space explorer. It's looking like it could be a real game of the year contender if it manages to live up to the hype. It also marks the first Xbox exclusive game for Bethesda now that it's a first-party studio. Needless to say, it's a big deal and there's a lot riding on it, especially after Bethesda has done a careful job of trying to preserve secrets and surprises for players.

Unfortunately, earlier this week, a 29-year-old man named Darin Harris began leaking videos of Starfield online after he obtained his own copy. He gave his own impressions of the game along with footage of the first 45-minutes of Starfield. The leaker was arrested in Tennessee after Harris began taking down his social media pages, but his content had already spread to other platforms. As reported by Kotaku, Harris was given a felony charge for $2,500-$10,000 worth of stolen property, a misdemeanor charge for $1,000 or less of stolen property, and a misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana. Harris had been selling copies of the game online and posted content of himself with stacks of copies. Given the high volume of product, it was speculated that Harris had manage to steal and resell copies of Starfield online.

As of right now, nothing has been confirmed, so Harris could've been arrested for something totally unrelated. There have been a number of instances where games have been stolen ahead of release. In 2011, a truck full of copies of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was robbed at gunpoint. Roughly $1 million worth of copies were stolen in that instance.

Starfield will release on September 1st for early access owners and September 6th for everyone else.