Bethesda May Reveal and Release Starfield Sooner Than You Think

Starfield, the highly-anticipated spacefaring RPG from Bethesda Game Studios, the makers of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, may be revealed sooner than you think and also may be releasing sooner than you think as well. Since its reveal at E3 2018, Bethesda has said little and shown nothing of the game, which will be Bethesda Game Studios' first new IP in 25 years. Since the reveal, rumors, reports, and "leaks" have trickled out some information about the game, but this has all been of the unofficial variety. However, it looks like we may be getting more information soon, and this time it will be official information.

The game's official website recently made an interesting update. In the bottom right-hand corner, there's now an ESRB rating pending logo. Meanwhile, the UK version of the game's website has a "provisional" rating from PEGI, the organization that rates games in Europe.

So, what does this mean? Well, concretely, nothing. However, it possibly suggests a reveal is coming soon. Reveal season is starting to heat up, and it's going only going to start cooking more as we head into June.

It's easy to imagine Bethesda properly revealing the game in the next month or so. However, this rating doesn't confirm this. It's just unclear why the website would be updated with these logos if Bethesda wasn't getting ready to reveal and market the game.

(Photo: Bethesda)

Meanwhile, if Bethesda is preparing to reveal the game soon, there's a good chance it may be releasing soon as well. After all, Bethesda Game Studios' last two games -- Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 -- both released within one year of being revealed. In fact, both were revealed in June, and then released later that fall.

So, if Starfield does gets revealed this month or next month, it's safe to assume it's scheduled to release this holiday season, presumably as a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC game. However, for now, this is nothing more than speculation.

At the moment of publishing, Starfield has neither announced platforms or a release window. For more coverage on the Bethesda space-set RPG, click here.

