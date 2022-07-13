Starfield Fans Have a New Release Date Theory

Starfield fans have a new guess about when Bethesda's highly-anticipated RPG will release. Originally, the Xbox Series X console exclusive was supposed to launch this November, but Xbox and Bethesda ended up delaying the title to an undetermined window in the first half of 2023. And while it remains to be seen what the new release date for Starfield will actually be, some fans are under the impression that Bethesda may be teasing it right now.

Spotted in the latest trailer for Starfield, a user by the name of @LoneVaultWanderer noticed an Easter egg that seems to reference the patent for the original "flight machine" that was made by the Wright brothers. This number appears upon one of the ships seen in-game, and in all likelihood is just a cool callback to the original airplane. However, this user took this Easter egg one step further and theorized that it could potentially be teasing the launch date for Starfield. Specifically, this patent from the Wright brothers was filed on March 23rd. As such, some are believing that the game itself could also look to release on this date in 2023.

Here's a cool Easter Egg in the Starfield trailer.



The number on the spaceship, SV 821 393, is the same as the US patent of the Wright brother's flying machine, No. 821,393.



This was the very first successful motor-operated airplane in the world. Very fitting for Starfield. pic.twitter.com/jf0GYZthPi — LoneVaultWanderer (@LoneVaultWander) June 13, 2022

Of course, it's worth stressing that this is just a theory and shouldn't be taken with an ounce of truth just yet. Even though it would be cool to see Bethesda release Starfield on this date as a way of calling back to the original flying machine, there's also a good chance that those at Bethesda and Xbox don't even have a release date locked in just yet. As such, don't get too ahead of yourself just yet.

For now, the only thing we know with certainty about Starfield is that it will launch within the first six months of 2023. When it does arrive, it will be playable on Xbox Series X and PC platforms.

For now, the only thing we know with certainty about Starfield is that it will launch within the first six months of 2023. When it does arrive, it will be playable on Xbox Series X and PC platforms.

