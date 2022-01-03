Starfield Trends as Fans Call it Their Most Anticipated Xbox Game of 2022

The start of a new year means that new games are closer to becoming a reality, and Bethesda’s Starfield is easily one of 2022’s most-anticipated. The game also seems poised as one of the biggest Xbox exclusives of 2022, and it seems like there’s a significant amount of hype surrounding it. Outside of a brief tease last month, Bethesda hasn’t given fans much in the way of information lately, but that hasn’t stopped them from getting excited about Starfield. The game has been trending on Twitter simply because it’s one of the things gamers are most looking forward to this year!
Of course, even though Starfield is officially launching in 2022, fans are still going to have a long wait ahead of them. The title won’t be dropping until November 11th, which is pretty far away! Hopefully, Xbox and Bethesda will tide fans over with some new information sometime in the near future.
