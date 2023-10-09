New Starfield Update Released for Xbox and PC, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest update for Starfield, the spacefaring RPG from Bethesda, has today been released across Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. Since its launch this past month, Bethesda Game Studios has slowly been pushing out new patches for Starfield to bring about various improvements to the title. Now, the game's third post-launch update has arrived, and while it's not an extensive one, it does add a feature that many fans have been requesting.

As of this moment, update version 1.7.36 for Starfield is available to download. For the most part, this update only looks to bring about some stability and performance improvements while also fixing a problem tied to one lone quest. By far the most notable feature here though is tied to an FOV slider, which has now been added to the game's settings. This new option will let players adjust their own field of view in Starfield. Although this might not seem like a big deal to some, FOV sliders in games have become more important over the past couple of years, which means that this addition to Starfield is something that should please many players.

"A new update has been released for Starfield on all platforms," Bethesda said in its blog announcing the patch. "This update includes changes to Settings that allow for players to adjust their FOV as well as some other performance and stability improvements. Thank you so much for your continued feedback and support of Starfield and we look forward to a future with you on this journey."

Moving forward, we should start to see more Starfield updates that are far more extensive than the one that has been seen today. Generally speaking, though, Starfield launched in a pretty strong state this past month and hasn't been in need of many huge patches to rectify various aspects of the game. Still, with DLC on the horizon, Starfield is far from being finished and is a game that Bethesda will surely continue to support with new improvements for a long, long time.

You can check out the full patch notes for this new Starfield update below.

Starfield 1.7.36 Update Patch Notes

GENERAL

FOV: Sliders are now available in Settings that allow players using first person or third person to adjust their FOV.

PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY

[PC ONLY] Improved stability for Intel Arc GPUs.

Various additional stability and performance improvements.

QUEST