Starfield Takes Gameplay Feature From Skyim and Makes It Way Better

There's a lot riding on Starfield for a variety of reasons. One of the things at stake with its release is the reputation of its developer, Bethesda Game Studios. In 2008, Bethesda Game Studios delivered an all-time RPG classic in the form of Fallout 3. Three years later in 2011 it delivered one of the best games ever made up until that point, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. In 2015 though its reputation took a bit of a hit with Fallout 4, which was a very solid game but did not deliver the same impact its predecessors did. In fact, it was made to look dated and inferior in every measure by a fellow 2015 RPG, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Suffice to say, Bethesda Game Studios wants to get back on top of the RPG world and it looks like Starfield could help it achieve that.

To this end, over on the game's Reddit page, a fan looking forward to the game pointed out a clip from the game's gameplay presentation last month. In the clip, the new pickpocket system is shown off. In Fallout 3 and Skyrim, pickpocketing pauses the game and brings you to a second screen. In Starfield it's going be seamless and happen in real-time. In the replies to the post, most fans are excited about this upgrade.

"I love it. Being swift and making quick decisions will be necessary to pickpocket someone. It'll put a lot of pressure on finding a key among a bunch of items in an NPC's inventory," reads one of these comments.

Starfield is set to release worldwide on September 6 via PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming spacefaring RPG, click here.

"Starfield is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery. In the year 2330, humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. You will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game."