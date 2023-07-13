Starfield Is Shorter Than We Thought

If you were expecting Starfield to be this endless game based on its size and how much content it has, you may not be wrong, but the upcoming Bethesda game hitting Xbox Series X and PC later this year won't have a very long main campaign. According to creative director on the game, Todd Howard, the game has more main quests than previous games, which could pad out its final hour content, which is apparently not set in stone yet. However, don't expect anything drastically longer than previous games from Bethesda Game Studios.

"This one's ending up a little bit longer [than our previous games] and we may tune that some still," said Howard "It's more quests, so it might be 20% more than our previous ones."

Adding to this Howard suggests the main storyline will be 30 to 40 hours long. If this ends up being true, then it's not much longer than Skyrim, which takes roughly 30 to 40 hours to mainline. In other words, they would be about the same length. Yet, Howard says it has more quests and would be 20 percent longer than previous ones. So it's not obvious how this all adds up. Fallout 4 is 25 to 30 hours long to mainline, so this makes sense, but in the context of Skyrim it makes less sense.

Whatever the case, wherever the game ends up in this ballpark, it's shorter than we anticipated. The size of Starfield, thanks to massive amounts of procedural generation, is way larger than previous Bethesda Game Studios games. As a result, we figured the main quest would be substantially longer to create the same balance between main content, side content, and miscellaneous content, but apparently this is not the case.

Starfield is set to release worldwide on September 6 via Xbox Series X|S and PC. When it releases, it will be available via Xbox Game Pass or via a normal purchase of $70.

"In the year 2330, humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people," reads an official blurb about the game. "You will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game. In Starfield the most important story is the one you tell with your character. Start your journey by customizing your appearance and deciding your Background and Traits. Will you be an experienced explorer, a charming diplomat, a stealthy cyber runner, or something else entirely? The choice is yours. Decide who you will be and what you will become."

H/T, IGN.