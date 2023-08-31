Bethesda Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans Before Starfield Release

Ahead of Starfield releasing for Xbox and PC in the coming day, developer Bethesda Game Studios has shared a message with fans to thank them for their continuous support over the years. By all accounts, Starfield has been a very long time coming. Back at E3 2018, director Todd Howard first unveiled Starfield to fans alongside the announcement of The Elder Scrolls VI. Since then, Bethesda announced a 2022 launch date for the game, which it then ended up having to eventually delay to 2023. Now, after such a long road to reach this moment, those within the company are thanking fans for continuing to be there in spite of everything.

In a post on the official Bethesda Game Studios X (or Twitter) account, the developer took a moment to reflect on the launch of Starfield and what it means for the team. Bethesda acknowledged that it's had the idea of a spacefaring RPG for a very long time, but the project always seemed out of reach. After such a long period of hard work, though, Starfield is now on the eve of its release, and Bethesda Game Studios simply hopes that fans enjoy the journey that the game will take them on.

"To all of you who have supported us over the many years and games, a heartfelt thank you for all of your passion and energy for Starfield. We would not have gotten to this moment without it," Bethesda Game Studios said. "It seems like forever ago that we first started talking about making a grand space RPG. It never seemed feasible and we had been lucky enough to create games we (and all of you fortunately!) loved in The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series. Yet, we couldn't shake the idea of exploring the galaxy in ways that only video games could do. And so, we took the leap to create not just our first new IP in over 25 years, but our most ambitious."

"All of us here at Bethesda poured ourselves into this game, and through the ups and downs of development, you kept us going. Your messages of encouragement or stories of how our games affected you, kept reminding us how important it is. Thank you for making video games the best community and entertainment form in the world. Thank you for allowing us to chase our dreams and create them. Creating Starfield has been one of the most challenging and thrilling experiences of our careers – a journey we'll never forget. And as we come to the end of this chapter, we pass it along to you, where the real journey can now begin – yours. We hope it's as rewarding as ours. We can't wait for you to play."

When Does Starfield Release?

Starfield will finally become accessible within the coming day on September 1 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. This release will only be exclusive to those who purchased the game's Premium Edition, though, as it grants five days of early access. The worldwide release of Starfield is then slated for next week on September 6. On this date, those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass will also be able to download the game for themselves across consoles and PC.

