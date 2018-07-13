Sci-Fi Thriller ‘State of Mind’ Release Date Revealed

Today, the award-winning German publisher and developer Daedalic Entertainment announced that its upcoming sci-fi thriller, State of Mind, will release on August 15th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

To accompany the release date announcement, Daedalic has also released a brand-new story trailer that introduces players to the game’s narrative, which explores themes of transhumanism in a world that is torn between a dystopian material reality and an utopian virtual future.

Personally, State of Mind is one of my most anticipated releases for the remainder of the year, partly because I’m a sucker for the narratives themes it’s going for and its visual style. Also, because Daedalic is an experienced and proven adventure game developer, and has already produced several great titles in the genre, which it has been a champion of for a long time. Oh, and it also just looks good, which helps.

State of Mind will cost $29.99 USD on PC when it launches, and $39.99 USD on consoles. A reason for the price variation was not revealed.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview from Daedalic itself:

When mind and machine become one – what will remain of humanity?

Berlin, 2048 – The world is on the brink. Lack of resources, illnesses caused by polluted air and water, crime on the rise, war. Governments and companies promise remedies through technological progress. Drones and humanoid robots replace humans in the public sector, everything is interconnected, surveillance has become omnipresent.

Richard Nolan is one of the few journalists openly criticizing this development. When he wakes up in hospital after an explosion and finds that his wife and son have mysteriously vanished, Richard realizes: he and his family have become more than just bystanders in a storm of rivaling ideas pertaining humankind’s salvation between dystopian reality and digital utopia. Instead, they find themselves right at the center of it.

This domestic drama evolves into a thriller about a worldwide conspiracy, which at its core aims to determine the fate of humanity: Could a perfect digital utopia be the answer? A virtual paradise not affected by material needs and quarrels? Could a super-AI be our savior – or would it simply declare us as dispensable since it could not be taught the value of philanthropy?

What will the world look like after this storm, what will remain of humanity?

Experience an alarmingly realistic vision of the near future

Features: