Valve Shares New Update on Steam Deck 2 Development

Valve has provided a new update on the ongoing development of the Steam Deck 2. While the upcoming Steam Machine is the most eagerly anticipated device that Valve is currently working on, the company hasn’t shied away from the fact that it’s looking to create a new iteration of the Steam Deck in the future as well. Now, one lead at Valve has shared new info on how this process is going, although it’s clear that the handheld is still pretty far off from launching.

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In a statement given to IGN, Valve programmer Pierre-Loup Griffais dropped some brief new details on what’s happening with the Steam Deck 2. Griffais said simply that those within Valve remain “hard at work” on the Steam Deck 2, but didn’t say anything else about the hardware’s potential release window. Beyond this, he added that Valve is learning from its current products, such as the Steam Controller and Steam Machine, which will influence its approach to the next Steam Deck.

“We’re hard at work on it,” Griffais said. “And obviously every step of the way, if you look at our hardware projects over the years, you can draw a straight line from the original Steam Controller and Steam Machine to Steam Deck, to everything that we’re announcing and shipping this year. And we expect Steam Deck 2 will be a lot of the same where a lot of what we’re doing here will be learnings that build up to it.”

Although it’s exciting to hear that the Steam Deck 2 is on the horizon, there’s a good chance that it won’t be released for a couple more years. The main reason for this belief is simply seen in what has happened to Valve with the Steam Machine. While the Steam Machine was originally supposed to have been released by now, shortages of RAM have led to manufacturing costs skyrocketing, which has resulted in Valve delaying its launch indefinitely. These component shortages likely aren’t going to be rectified any time soon, which means that they could very easily affect Valve’s ability to manufacture and release the Steam Deck 2 as well.

As time goes on, Valve will likely continue to provide routine updates like this on the Steam Deck 2 to better inform fans about what they can eventually expect from it. When and if more information on the hardware does come to light, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

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