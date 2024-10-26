5 Best Steam Games Released This Week

Lots of games came to Steam and Steam Deck this week, including some of the biggest releases of not just this fall, but the biggest releases of the year. Of course, the headliners are Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Sonic x Shadow Generations, however, there are other noteworthy games as well.

Below, you can check out the best Steam games released this week. In determining this, a game’s relevance, Metacritic score, and Steam user review score are all take into consideration. When doing this, a few games stick out from the massive pack of Steam releases this week.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

About: “Developed by Treyarch and Raven, Black Ops 6 is a spy action thriller set in the early 90s, a period of transition and upheaval in global politics, characterized by the end of the Cold War and the rise of the United States as a single superpower. With a mind-bending narrative, and unbound by the rules of engagement, this is signature Black Ops.”

Sonic X Shadow Generations

About: “Play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen abilities that prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form! Speed through iconic stages from Shadow’s history, discover hidden secrets in an expansive hub world, and unlock new powers to take on Black Doom and save the world. Sonic x Shadows Generations also includes a complete remaster of the highly acclaimed Sonic Generations, a time-traveling adventure featuring a greatest-hits collection of 3D and 2D Sonic stages, now with upgraded visuals and new bonus content.”

Rivals of Aether 2

About: “Rivals of Aether II is the next generation of platform fighters and multiplayer brawlers. This sequel to the hit indie fighting game Rivals of Aether is expanded and upgraded with 3D visuals, new mechanics, improved online support, and more!”

Forgive Me Father 2

About: “Journey once again into a malevolent world inspired by H.P Lovecraft’s myths where madness awaits on every corner. Embark on a path to salvation as you continue the story of the Priest character from the first installment. How long can you balance on the edge of sanity? Will your sins be forgiven, or your soul consumed by madness?”

ZERO Sievert

About: “ZERO Sievert is a tense top-down extraction shooter that challenges you to scavenge a procedurally-generated wasteland, loot gear, and explore what’s left of a devastated world. When the odds are stacked against you, you’ll need to do more than just survive…”

Honorable Mentions