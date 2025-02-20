New Verified Steam Deck Games Include One of the Best PS5 Exclusives

More Steam games have been “verified” for Steam Deck, and the latest additions include not just a PS5 console exclusive, but one of the best PS5 console exclusives. A “Verified” Steam Deck game, for those that don’t know, is different than a game that is simply playable on Steam Deck. When a game is Verified on Steam Deck, it means Valve has tested the game on Steam Deck and ensures it is “fully functional.” This means it “works great with the built-in controls and display.”

The new verified Steam Deck game actually debuted back in 2023, on the PS5 and the PS5 only. However, it came to PC and Steam earlier this year on January 30. Back in 2023, the PS5 exclusive earned a 90 on Metacritic and a Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards that year. That said, Steam users haven’t replicated this same level of praise.

On Steam, the PlayStation game only has a “Mostly Positive” rating thanks to only 70 percent of 9,527 user reviews rating the game positively. The 30 percent of reviews that are negative primarily cite optimization and performance issues, which the game does not have on PS5, but does on PC, at least right now.

“Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other, and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat,” reads an official description of the 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel for those unfamiliar with it.

The game’s official pitch continues: “Explore an expansive Marvel’s New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities and high-tech gear. Wield Peter’s symbiote abilities and Miles’ explosive bio-electric powers in battle against new and iconic Marvel Super Villains—including an original take on a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and more from the Marvel Rogues’ Gallery.”

Those that decide to check out Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on Steam Deck should not only be wary of optimization issues, but be prepared to fork over $59.99 for the game. For this, you get a Marvel game that ranges in length from 15 to 30 hours depending on skill, playstyle, and completion rate.

