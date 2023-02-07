Steam Deck Now Supports 2023's Highest-Rated New Game

The Steam Deck now officially supports 2023's highest-rated new game. While the crown of the most popular game of 2023 so far is undoubtedly being worn by Hogwarts Legacy, the highest-rated game of 2023 isn't as clear cut Technically, the highest-rated release of 2023 is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition on Xbox Series X, but this isn't technically a new game. The highest-rated new release of 2023 is Hi-Fi Rushw with an 89 on Metacritic. That said, sitting on the throne with it is the Xbox Series X version of Hogwarts Legacy and and Xbox Series X version of Dead Space, both of which also have an 89 on Metacritic. Of these games, Hi-Fi Rush now officially supports Steam Deck, according to a new tweet from Bethesda, its publisher.

As the official game pitch below notes, Hi-Fi Rush is from Bethesda-owned team Tango Gameworks, the team best known for The Evil Within series, and most recently known for Ghostwire: Tokyo. It is notably held by Shinji Mikami, the creator of Resident Evil. The game made a splash on January 25 when it was released, partially because of its quality but also because nobody knew it existed until it was released out of nowhere.

"Feel the beat as wannabe rockstar Chai and his ragtag team of allies rebel against an evil robotics enhancement megacorp with raucous rhythm combat! From Tango Gameworks, the studio that brought you The Evil Within and Ghostwire:Tokyo (no, really) comes Hi-Fi Rush an all-new action game where the characters, world and combat stylishly sync to the music!"

An official story description continues: "Labeled 'defective' after a shady corporate experiment mistakenly fuses a music player to his heart, Chai must now fight for his freedom in a slick animated world where everything – platforming puzzles, enemy attacks and even the colorful gags & banter – are synced to the beat."

Now that the game officially supports the Steam Deck it should run smoother and more consistently on the Steam device. Thankfully, while the game is great, it's not very demanding on your hardware, unlike some of last year's best games, so it should be a great experience on Steam Deck.