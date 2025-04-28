Steam Deck Owners Surprised With 2001 PS2 Game

The latest Steam Deck verified games include a 2001 PS2 game. It may be hard to believe, but 2001 was 24 years ago. For those that don’t remember it, or who weren’t around or cognizant yet, 2001 was one of the great years in gaming history. To give just a taste of its lineup, Grand Theft Auto III, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Silent Hill 2, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Devil May Cry, Halo: Combat Evolved, and Phantasy Star Online all released. The most important games of them all also released: Super Monkey Ball and SSX Tricky. And this is just the tip of the iceberg. 2001 was absolutely loaded.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2001, the star of Capcom’s lineup was no doubt the aforementioned Devil May Cry, however, it wasn’t its only noteworthy game. In 2001, Capcom also released Onimusha: Warlords. In 2019, this former PS2 exclusive came to PC via Steam and via a remaster. And now this remaster is Steam Deck Verified for the first time.

For those unfamiliar with Onimusha: Warlods, it is an action-adventure game and the first game in the Onimusha series. Upon release, it notably garnered an 86 on Metacritic, and sold appreciably, however it failed to penetrate the mainstream market, which has been true of the series ever since. However, with this year’s Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny remaster and the upcoming 2026 release, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, it appears Capcom is really giving the series another chance to capture the market.

Meanwhile, being Steam Deck Verified means Valve — the makers of Steam and Steam Deck — has tested the game on Steam Deck, and can ensure it is “fully functional on Steam Deck,” and that it “works great with the built-in controls and display.”

To accompany this moment, the game is also currently 50 percent off on Steam, which means it is on sale on Steam for $9.99 rather than its normal $20 asking price. That said, this Steam deal is only available until May 6.

Play video

For more Steam Deck coverage — including all of the latest Steam Deck news, all of the latest Steam Deck rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam Deck deals — click here.