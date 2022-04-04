Valve Says It’s “Ramping Up” Steam Deck Shipments

Steam Deck developer Valve has said today that it is in the process of “ramping up” shipments of the handheld PC platform. After launching the Steam Deck in late February, Valve has continued to stress that it’s trying its best to get the sought-after video game platform in the hands of as many people as possible. And while some manufacturing problems are likely to still come about for the foreseeable future, that hasn’t prevented Valve from trying to increase its efforts moving forward.

In a new update message today, Valve informed those looking to still get the Steam Deck about what it plans to do with the platform in the coming months. “Welcome to Q2!” Valve said on social media to coincide with the start of April. “We’ve just sent out the first set of order emails to Q2 reservers (in order of reservation time). Starting today we’re ramping up Steam Deck shipments, and will be sending more order availability emails every week. Sometimes even twice a week!”

Welcome to Q2! We've just sent out the first set of order emails to Q2 reservers (in order of reservation time). Starting today we're ramping up Steam Deck shipments, and will be sending more order availability emails every week. Sometimes even twice a week! pic.twitter.com/54TAoCQXfd — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) April 4, 2022

To go along with this new message, Valve also revealed today that it has updated its webpage for the Steam Deck to give those who have pre-ordered the platform a more well-defined window of when they might be able to expect their own shipment. Valve made clear that none of its previous windows have been altered because of delays or other problems. Instead, it’s just trying to give customers a better idea of what this shipping process is going to continue to look like in the months ahead.

At this point in time, if you’d like to purchase a Steam Deck for yourself, Valve has said that new orders won’t be fulfilled until October 2022 or later. As such, if you buy one at any point soon, be prepared to wait a decent amount of time for it to actually show up.

