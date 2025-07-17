Cult Classic Xbox 360, PS3 Game Finally Getting New Sequel

A cult-classic Xbox 360 and PS3 video game is getting a brand new sequel over a decade after its initial release. There are no shortage of video games to play out there, but some games miss their audience for whatever reason. It could be a case of there being a bunch of other games that overshadow them at release, marketing not reaching enough people, or some other combination of factors. Titanfall 2 was a game that suffered a bit from this as it got crammed between Battlefield 1 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (and a remaster of Call of Duty 4) in addition to all kinds of other fall releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, remasters can make a big difference and give games a second chance. Lollipop Chainsaw found this out somewhat recently. The Xbox 360 and PS3 hack and slash game about a cheerleader fighting the undead was a game that had a pretty niche audience when it was released back in 2012, but got a remaster in recent years that shined a new light on it. Lollipop Chainsaw was written by Superman and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, which likely helped give it a second wind since he wasn’t as much of an established name upon the game’s original release.

Lollipop Chainsaw was a pretty racy game as well, which made it an even more intriguing title for some fans. It’s definitely of a different era, but it seems like it will be getting sequels. Developer Dragami Games, who initially remastered the game, has announced that it has made a deal with Nada Holdings to develop more Lollipop Chainsaw projects. It’s possible this could also lead to something like a film, TV show, or book, but it also means new games for Lollipop Chainsaw.

“Thirteen years ago, our original development team poured immense passion and creativity into creating Lollipop Chainsaw,” said Dragami Games president and CEO Shohei Sato in a press release. “Since then, the game has continued to receive tremendous support and love from fans. We are deeply grateful for this, and it moves us profoundly. To further expand the title and meet the expectations of our fans, Dragami Games has made the important decision to move forward with a new phase of IP development for Lollipop Chainsaw.

Play video

“The team at Nada Holdings shares a deep affection and enthusiasm for the title, along with a proven track record in IP investment and development. Through this partnership, we look forward to working together to create new projects that carry on the spirit and charm of the original while bringing fresh value to the franchise.”

Given it’s early days, we may be waiting a bit for new the Lollipop Chainsaw sequel, but it’s exciting to see that new projects are in the works for the franchise. Only time will tell how they turn out, but we don’t expect James Gunn to have any involvement in future projects. Gunn is busy leading DC Studios and making major blockbuster films, so there’s likely no time to even consult on a pretty niche video game.