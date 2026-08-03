The #1 Most-Played Steam Deck Game of July 2026 Revealed

With July ending, the Steam Deck continues to be one of the most popular ways to play games on the go. Considering it is essentially a mobile PC, players have multiple choices of where they can spend their time. But there are some obvious choices, and with the most played games in July revealed, there is a clear winner. Many of the same games dominated the most-played Steam Deck games this month, including games like Slay the Spire 2, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, and Stardew Valley, all of which continued to attract large numbers of players, while Baldur’s Gate 3 also maintained its place among the platform’s most-played games. But one game continued to outperform all of these.

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The biggest story is Palworld, which claimed the most-played Steam Deck game in July. Pocketpair’s survival game reached its 1.0 launch in July after leaving Early Access, giving players a substantial reason to return or finally jump in. The full release arrived on July 10 with new content, including 72 additional Pals, while also overhauling systems such as base building, multiplayer, and graphics. That timing likely played a major role in Palworld becoming the most-played Steam Deck game of July. Its Steam player numbers also surged dramatically during the month, providing another indication of the renewed interest surrounding the 1.0 release.

Palworld Dominates Charts On Steam Deck

According to SteamDeckHQ’s July 2026 rankings, Palworld claimed the No. 1 position, followed by Slay the Spire 2, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, Stardew Valley, and Baldur’s Gate 3. Those five games represent a surprisingly broad selection of genres, but each offers the kind of replayability that works particularly well on a handheld.

Palworld‘s rise is especially notable because it came immediately after its long-awaited 1.0 release. Pocketpair added the new Sunreach island, the World Tree, 72 new Pals, and additional progression systems as part of the launch. Steam data also shows just how substantial the resurgence was, with the game averaging more than 350,000 players during the last 30 days and reaching a peak of more than 956,000.

The rest of the top 20 reinforces how consistent Steam Deck gaming can be. Dave the Diver, Cyberpunk 2077, Balatro, Brotato, and Red Dead Redemption 2 rounded out the next five positions. Further down the list were Hades 2, Hades, Elden Ring, Deltarune, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Megabonk, Forza Horizon 6, Vampire Survivors, Diablo 4, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition.

The July results also demonstrate why the Steam Deck remains such an appealing platform for PC gaming. A major new release can take the top spot, but established games continue to hold their ground months or even years later. Palworld may have dominated July, but the variety throughout the ranking suggests Steam Deck players are still finding room for both new adventures and familiar favorites.