New Xbox Game Now Verified on Steam Deck

A new Xbox game from Xbox Game Studios is now “Verified” on Steam Deck, which means Valve has tested the game on Steam Deck, and can guarantee it is both entirely playable and works well with both the built-in display and controls of the handheld PC. Previously, the Xbox game was playable, but not Verified. As for the game in question, it is actually currently available via Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview, and not fully out yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, the Xbox game in question is Towerborne from developer Stoic and publisher Xbox Game Studios. For those that don’t recognize the former name, this is the studio comprised of many former BioWare developers that are responsible for the Banner Saga series.

Towerborne has been available via Steam Early Access and PC since September 10, 2024, but only recently came to Xbox consoles via Xbox Game Preview. And it is nothing like Banner Saga, a strategy RPG series. Rather, Towerborne is a looter brawler that combines both side-scrolling combat with an action-RPG loot system. That said, it has not been as well received as the critically-acclaimed Banner Saga series. It is not out yet, so it does not have a Metacritic score, but on Steam it has a 76 percent approval rating after 808 user reviews. Meanwhile, on the Xbox Store, it has roughly a 3 out of 5 stars.

“Towerborne is a new kind of Looter Brawler, combining side-scrolling combat with action RPG loot progression and endless customization,” reads an official description of the game. “You are an Ace, born anew from the spirit realm with special skills, grit, and determination. Unite with other Aces and fight as one to defend the Belfry, humanity’s last refuge, from the dark forces outside its walls. Can you become the Ace humanity needs to survive? Explore, fight, and grow stronger – together.”

Play video

In its current form, Towerborne takes about a couple dozen hours to beat. That said, it is important to remember it is not a finished product and everything you are playing is subject to change.

For more Steam Deck coverage — including all of the latest Steam Deck news, all of the latest Steam Deck rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam Deck deals — click here.