New Free Steam Game Leaves Users Confused

Steam appears to have made one of the biggest games of the last decade free for 24 hours, but the whole process has become extremely complicated and confusing, leaving users frustrated. Steam is one of the best platforms for gaming because there are constantly absolutely absurd deals that simultaneously save and hurt your wallet. Your dollar goes a lot further on Steam than most places, which is great for those who are gaming on a budget or just looking to pad out their library with games they might’ve missed. Of course, there’s also Steam Deck owners who may also be looking to play some great games portably.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With all of that said, Steam users noticed that Hitman: World of Assassination was made free on Steam for 24 hours. This is a great deal on the surface because IO Interactive rebranded all three of its recent Hitman games into one bundle under Hitman: World of Assassination. In theory, you’d assume that means you are getting all three rebooted Hitman games and all of their subsequent levels at no cost. However, things got really complicated. There are four versions of the game to purchase on the same Steam page including the VR version of Hitman in addition to a free, totally separate starter pack.

It turns out, this was just a single level from Hitman (2016), specifically the Sapienza level which sees Agent 47 traveling to Italy to destroy a bioweapon and its maker. Don’t get me wrong, this is a great level and a fun taste of Hitman, but it’s not all three games, nor is it even the full first game. It feels more like a demo to release this for free. For those that don’t remember, Hitman (2016) released all of its levels episodically over the course of about a year, so players bought the game piece by piece. The two sequels just delivered everything in one go, so that’s why Sapienza is essentially available as its own slice unlike the rest of the games.

Fans continued to be confused because they were prompted to download 70GBs for the game, which is the size of all three Hitman titles. However, it seems like Steam downloads all of the content just for this one level and you won’t be able to access the other levels unless you upgrade your copy. Obviously, fans are a bit baffled by this and continue to be confused by how IO Interactive has rolled out the Hitman series. Hopefully, they don’t do anything like this for Project 007, which is expected to be the developer’s next game.

This is the most confusing shit I've ever redeemed, but free is free, whatever I get out of it. pic.twitter.com/FC3jbtYHdz — zombiphoenix.bsky.social (@ZombiePhoenix2) May 29, 2025

I cannot believe that they continue to make it even harder to purchase this game.



the sapienza edition was introduced back around december just so they could stop offering the hitman 1 episodes for cheap on sale. the game is a masterpiece but this is all so fucking scummy — gerb ۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗ🇬🇧íฏ๎๎๎๎๎ดᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@Gerblus) May 29, 2025

I wonder how they are allowed to have this stupidly convoluted and dogshit purchase model, specially the Bundle they sell on sale as Hitman WOA when it's just Hitman 1 and you have to buy another hidden pack for the rest of it — AkiraJkr (@AkiraJkr1) May 29, 2025

I don't know how they managed to fuck up hitman so bad with these releases.



You had 1, 2, and 3

You had content from 1 added into 2, sure fine whatever.



What in the fuck is this, it tells us nothing and the content is scattered all over with dlc packs and bullshit — Darkstorm (@Meepok1) May 29, 2025

Wait so its not even Hitman 1? How is this different from the demo — deeps (@x_deeps) May 29, 2025