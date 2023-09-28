Steam Makes Popular Horror Game 100% Free to Download for 24 Hours

A popular horror game has been 100 precent free to download on Steam, but this offer is only available for another 24 hours. Halloween is a month away, which it means its time to play some horror games. This year, fans of the genre have been treated to the likes of Dead Space Remake, Resident Evil 4, Sons of the Forest, and Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Of course, not everything here is a proper horror game, but all four of these titles at least have horror elements that make them great to play during October. Speaking of October, Alan Wake 2 is also out next month. Meanwhile, you could always revisit a horror game from a previous year this Halloween. To this end, if you skipped over The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan back in 2019 now is a great time to remedy this because it's free on Steam, but only until September 29. That said, downloading the game for free is not as straightforward as opening Steam and downloading it.

To claim the game for free, you will need to make a Bandai Namco Europe account here. After this, you will need to link your new account to your Steam account. And then the game is yours to download for free. Again though, this must be completed by September 29 at 3:00pm CEST.

As for the game, it was made by Supermassive Games, a studio best known for Until Dawn and The Quarry. Published by Bandai Namco, the horror game debuted back on August 29, 2019. Upon release, the game underperformed critically, garnering Metacritic scores ranging from 69 to 75. Despite this, it seemingly sold well for a horror game.

"The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone, branching cinematic horror games featuring a multiplayer mode," reads an official blurb about the game. "In Man of Medan, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister... Embark on a horrific journey aboard a ghost ship. Experience your terrifying story with a friend online or go for safety in numbers with up to five players offline. All playable characters can live or die. The choices you make will decide their fate. Who will you save? Don't. Play. Alone."

Unfortunately, for Steam Deck users, the game does not support the Steam Deck in any capacity. In other words, it can't be played on the handheld Valve machine. Could Steam Deck support be added in the future? It's possible, but there's currently no reason to expect this to happen.