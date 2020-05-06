Steam Makes New Game Free for Very Limited Time

✖

Steam just made another game free for a limited time, and this time it's a classic title all PC gamers will be familiar with. More specifically, developer Rebellion and Valve have announced that the former's strategy game, Evil Genius is free on Steam for a limited time. According to the UK developer, the freebie is to celebrate the upcoming release of Evil Genius 2, which is poised to release on PC via Steam sometime later this year.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long this offer will be available. All Rebellion discloses is that it will be a "limited time," suggesting a couple of weeks at the most. What is specified is that this is a free download. In other words, it's NOT a free trial or a demo. Once you download the game, it's yours to keep forever. That said, while this isn't a "while supplies last" offer, you should download it sooner rather than later to make sure you get the freebie before the deal ends.

In order to claim your free copy, you will need to do a few things first. To begin, you will need to sign in to your Rebellion account or create one if you don't have one. Then you will need to link your Steam account to your Rebellion account. And that's it. Once you do this, you'll be able to claim the game for free. That said, this is the only way to claim the game for free. If you just head over to the Steam page you'll notice it's at its regular $10 price.

"Everybody wants to rule the world! Achieve global power with Evil Genius, the one and only complete world domination simulator," reads an official pitch of the game. "All the everyday tasks of the deliciously wicked mastermind are available to experience and master from building your ultra-secret base to developing spectacular super-weapons to carry out your nefarious master plan. How evil are you?"

For more coverage on all things PC gaming -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles pertaining to gaming on the PC platform by clicking right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.