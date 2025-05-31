New Steam Game Just Released Has a 99% Rating and Is Free

A new Steam game just released on May 20 has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating thanks to 99 percent of 774 user reviews rating the game positively. Better yet, the Steam game is free. Those on Steam Deck will want to know though that the free Steam game in question lists Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown.” To this end, it could run well on Steam Deck or not at all. Steam Deck users have nothing to lose though because the PC game is free.

Released by Whalefall and Micah Boursier, the game free Steam game in question is Poco, a point-and-click adventure game that blends together 2D and 3D. This is notably the first Steam release from the former, while the latter previously put out BirdGut in 2019 and The Multi-Medium in 2023.

“Poco is a 2D/3D hybrid point-and-click adventure game where you play as Poco, a two-inch tall clown who is banished from a giant walking circus, and left to fend for themselves in the undergrowth of the Below World, where they befriend and enlist the help of the local homunculus population to build a rocket,” reads an official description of the free game on Steam. “Explore the beautiful, cluttered Below World… Where everything broken, lost, or unwanted from the Worlds Above comes to decay.

It’s important to note this is not a limited time offer. Poco is permanently free on Steam. Because of this, Valve lists it as “free to play,” but there are no free-to-play elements to the PC game. This means there are no microtransactions or anything typically associated with free-to-play games. It is just a straightforward free game with no stings attached. And according to user reviews, it is pretty great.

“How is this free,” reads one of the user reviews. An absolutely stunning little game that scratched an itch I forgot I even had, a huge throwback to my childhood days playing point-and-click gems like Putt-Putt and Pajama Sam. Poco captures that same whimsical, exploratory magic but gives it a delightfully modern, slightly twisted spin.”

Another user review adds: “There is no possible way this game is free. Has great art, music, characters, puzzles, and a little bit of a dark twist. Great way to spend two hours.”

As the second Steam user review points out, the game is about a couple hours long, which isn’t very long, that is two hours of high-quality free content.

