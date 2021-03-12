Steam Makes Popular AAA Game Free for Very Limited Time

✖

Deep Silver and 4A Games via Steam have made a popular AAA game 100 percent free for a very limited time. More specifically, from now until March 15, all Steam users can download one of 2010's best games: Metro 2033, the first game in the three-game Metro series. The most recent release in the Metro series is Metro Exodus, which hit back in 2019, and there wouldn't be a Metro Exodus if Metro 2033 didn't cement itself as a cult-classic back in 2010.

After 1:00 p.m. EST on March 15, the game will return to its normal price. Further, while the game is available on other platforms, only the PC version (via Steam) has been made free, at least for now. On Steam, the game boasts a "Very Positive" User Review score with 92 percent of players reviewing the game positively over more than 16,500 reviews.

"Set in the shattered subway of a post-apocalyptic Moscow, Metro 2033 is a story of intensive underground survival where the fate of mankind rests in your hands," reads an official pitch of the game. "In 2013 the world was devastated by an apocalyptic event, annihilating almost all mankind and turning the earth’s surface into a poisonous wasteland. A handful of survivors took refuge in the depths of the Moscow underground, and human civilization entered a new Dark Age. The year is 2033. An entire generation has been born and raised underground, and their besieged Metro Station-Cities struggle for survival, with each other, and the mutant horrors that await outside. You are Artyom, born in the last days before the fire, but raised Underground. Having never ventured beyond your Metro Station-City limits, one fateful event sparks a desperate mission to the heart of the Metro system, to warn the remnants of mankind of a terrible impending threat. Your journey takes you from the forgotten catacombs beneath the subway to the desolate wastelands above, where your actions will determine the fate of mankind."

