Secretlab Launches a Big Stay Home Sale on Gaming Chairs

Secretlab chairs are the gold standard in comfort and quality for gamers, which is why they don't come cheap. However, Secretlab is running a big Stay Home sale that drops the price of their 2020 gaming chair models by as much as $100 with free shipping. If a Secretlab chair has been on your wish list for some time, this deal might be enough for you to finally justify making the comfy dream a reality.

The sale offers $25 off a huge selection of Secretlab 2020 Series 2.0 PU Leather and SoftWeave Fabric gaming chairs. If you want to go bigger, all of all Secretlab's 2020 Series NAPA gaming chairs are $100 off. This includes Omega and Titan models which are tuned for your height and weight. The guide is as follows:

OMEGA - 5'11" or less / 240 pounds or less

TITAN - 5'9" to 6'7" / 295 pounds or less

You can shop Secretlab's Stay Home sale right here until the countdown timer hits zero. Special edition gaming chairs that are eligible for the sale include Overwatch models, DOTA 2 models, Batman models, World of Warcraft models, and more. You can use the toolbar to break down the sale for your style preferences.

You can check out our review of Secretlab gaming chairs right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.