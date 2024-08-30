New Steam Deal Saves You 20% on Major September Release

A new Steam deal lets PC gamers save 20 percent on one of September’s biggest releases on the Valve platform. The deal comes the way not of Steam directly, but Fanatical, an authorized third-party seller of Steam codes. To pre-purchase the game in question on Steam, PC gamers need to fork over $44.99. Fanatical has a deal right now that lets the game be had for $35.99. This saves PC gamers $9 on an early purchase of the title, which likely won’t be this cheap until holiday season sales kick in.

The mystery game is Frostpunk 2 from 11 Bit Studios. A city-builder meets survival game, Frostpunk 2 is the sequel to 2018’s Frostpunk, which sold millions of copies and earned an 87 on Metacritic. In other words, it was both a commercial and critical success, and thus always going to get a sequel, which is almost finally here after some delays.

“Frostpunk 2 elevates the city-survival genre to a new level,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Take the role of a Steward and lead your city through a cascade of calamities taking place in a post-apocalyptic, snowy setting. Build large city districts with their string of endless needs and demands. Navigate through conflicting interests of factions that populate your metropolis. As the needs of the city grow and factional power at its core rises, only you can steer the society towards an uncertain future.”

How much content Frostpunk 2 will offer, we don’t know. The first game could be beaten in about 10 to 25 hours, but with a high degree of replayability. Meanwhile, completionist playthroughs took roughly 50 to 60 hours. There is no word how Frostpunk 2 will be in comparison, but we suspect similar figures, with the sequel perhaps a bit beefier than the first game. As for Steam Deck compatibility, right now there is no word if it will support the Valve handheld, but the expectation is it will.

