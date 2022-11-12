Steam Makes One of Its Most Controversial Games Just $0.99

One of the most controversial games of all time is currently $0.99 on Steam thanks to a new promotional sale. In the modern era, "controversial" games are far less common than they used to be for a variety of reasons. The primary reason though is that games themselves aren't as controversial as they used to be. Whether it's sexualized content in video games or violence in video games, society has shifted in its view on both. For example, if Postal 2 were released in 2022 it wouldn't be the mega-controversial release it was when it dropped in 2023.

Why was Postal 2 so controversial? Well, it was mostly for its over-the-top violence as well as mechanics like urinating on dead bodies. Even by today's standards, it's a bit extra, let alone in 2004. At the height of its controversy, it was banned in New Zealand and those caught purchasing and/or distributing faced up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $50,000 as both were deemed criminal offenses.

As for the game itself, it's a 2003 first-person shooter and a sequel to the 1997 game Postal, which was equally controversial. Upon release, the game landed a Metacritic score of 50, which is pretty bad, but the controversy it created paved the way for commercial success.

"Live a week in the life of 'The Postal Dude,' a hapless everyman just trying to check off some chores," reads an official blurb about the game. "Buying milk, returning an overdue library book, getting Gary Coleman's autograph, what could possibly go wrong?"

The official description continues: "Blast, chop and piss your way through a freakshow of American caricatures in this darkly humorous first-person adventure. Meet Krotchy: the toy mascot gone bad, visit your Uncle Dave at his besieged religious cult compound, and battle sewer-dwelling Taliban when you least expect them! Endure the sphincter-clenching challenge of cannibal rednecks, corrupt cops, and berserker elephants. Accompanied by Champ, the Dude's semi-loyal pitbull, battle your way through open environments populated with amazingly unpredictable AI. Utilize an arsenal of weapons ranging from a humble shovel to a uniquely hilarious rocket launcher. Collect a pack of attack dogs! Use cats as silencers! Piss and pour gasoline on anything and everyone! YOU KNOW YOU WANT TO!"

Between now and November 15, the game -- which is developed by Running With Scissors -- is only $0.99. Normally it runs $10 so this represents a savings of 90 percent. On Steam, it boasts an "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating, with 96 percent of 64,000 user reviews rating the game positively.