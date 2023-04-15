Highly Rated Steam Game on Sale Before Permanent Price Increase

Steam users looking for a new game to play this weekend or something to add to their backlog have a new sale to take advantage this weekend, a sale that lets you get a discounted game before it departs early access and gets a permanent price increase. Against the Storm, an early access game on Steam, is currently 25% off of its usual $19.99 price which means the game is $14.99 for the next few weeks. It's been out since late last year, but because it's gotten so much new content ahead of the game's full launch, the price is about to increase to $29.99.

Against the Storm, according to developer Eremite Games, is a "dark fantasy city builder" with roguelite elements where players are able to instruct humans and creatures like lizards, harpies, and more as they grow settlements and brace themselves against world-changing weather events called "Blightstorms." It's got an "Overwhelmingly Positive" review score on Steam with nearly 9,000 reviews tallied, so it's already built up quite the positive reputation.

And from looking at the roadmap and the frequency at which the game gets updates, it's not hard to see why people are supportive of the game. Eremite Games said on its site that the plan was always to stay in early access until the second half of 2023 with new updates to be released every two weeks. A roadmap found on the same site shows how much has been done since the game first entered early access last year with only two additions -- "Tutorial Improvements" and "Community-requested features" -- remaining on the list.

Foxes – new playable species – arrive in Against the Storm's largest update ever! 🦊



What's more, you can now pick up the game for 25% off (all-time low)! pic.twitter.com/TxgaSjTjrs — Against the Storm ⚡ OUT NOW in Steam Early Access! (@AtS_CityBuilder) April 13, 2023

The price of the game will increase on April 27th, but that's not the day that Against the Storm will leave early access. That day will come later, but this lower-than-ever-before price is the last time players will able to get the game at such a discount before the price jump, Eremite Games said.

"We mentioned in the Early Access notes that the price would likely increase, and with this new species update, we feel enough content has been added for this," a post within the game's Steam page explained. "In two weeks we will raise the price -- for USD, the price will increase from $19.99 to $29.99, while other currencies will have similar proportional increases. This will be the ONLY time we raise the price of Against the Storm, and the price will remain at that level for the future v1.0 release and after."

This deal on Against the Storm ends on April 27th, so grab it now while you can if you're interested before the price jump happens.