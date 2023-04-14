Steam Game That Can't Be Bought Returns as Free Download

A Steam game that can no longer be purchased on Steam after being delisted and removed from sale has returned as a free download. The deal comes the way of Fanatical, who is giving out Steam codes for said game in exchange for you signing up for their newsletter, which is free and can be unsubscribed to at any time, including right after you receive the free code in question. The only catch is the deal is set to expire soon, so you need to act fast.

The game in question is Peaky Blinders: Mastermind from developer FuturLab and publisher Curve Games. It was released in 2020, but not long after it was removed from the PC digital storefront due to licensing issues. On Steam, the game boasts a "Mostly Positive" User Review rating, with 77 percent of 831 reviews rating the game positively.

"Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is a puzzle adventure game based on the multi-award-winning BBC and Netflix TV show," reads an official pitch of the game. "Welcome to Birmingham, during the aftermath of the Great War. Set right before the events of Season One, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind lets you join the Shelby family's criminal gang. Follow the rise of Tommy as he successfully uncovers a sinister plot to put the family out of business, proving himself worthy of being the true mastermind of the Peaky Blinders."

Even if you have no intentions on playing the game, it's worth grabbing a code because this could be your final chance to ever own it on Steam as the game's licensing issues are not going to be solved. In other words, it's almost certainly never coming back to Steam.

As noted, this is is a limited-time deal that's set to expire at the end of today. If it's April 15 or later and you're reading this, you have missed out on grabbing a code. It's also worth noting there are a limited number of codes, which means it's possible codes will run out before the timer, but at the moment of writing this, this has not happened.

Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, or Xbox One -- the other platforms the game came to in 2020 -- there's no such deal for you. The game remains unavailable on these platforms and Fanatical is only giving out PC (Steam) codes for the game.