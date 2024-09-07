Steam's Most Popular Game Right Now Compared to Gears of War by Fans in Love

The 10 best-selling games on Steam right now, in reverse order are Elden Ring, No Man's Sky, Risk of Rain 2, Dead by Daylight, Age of Mythology: Retold, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Black Myth: Wukong, NBA 2K25, Baldur's Gate 3, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. There are some heavy hitters on that list, so for Saber Interactive's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 to be at the top, for two consecutive days now, is an impressive feat for the long-awaited sequel. What makes it even more impressive is the game won't fully release until September 9. All sales so far are just pre-orders, predominately driven to get into the early access period for the game currently operating between now and launch.

Running in contrast to this success at the moment is the game's Steam user reviews. At the moment of writing this, it has 17,993 user reviews, but only 78 percent of these reviews are positive. As a result, it only has a "Mostly Positive" rating, an odd rating for a game to have that is doing as well as it is.

What makes the rating even odder is the fact the series' Reddit page is glowing with nothing but hype and praise. To this end, one of the top posts on it calls the game "incredible" and suggests fans of Gears of War -- a series that has seen better days -- will enjoy it.

"It's iincredible. For non-40k fans, it's a great ride. For 40k fans, it's the best it's ever been," reads the title of the post. "Space Marine 2 nails the feeling of being both a god and hopelessly overwhelmed. The voice acting and visuals managed to avoid camp and feel authentically gritty. Screenwriters working on the franchise now should take note – this is it. Totally worth the money. It's gorgeous, fun, dark, bloody, jaw-dropping, and polished. It's not anything like Helldivers. It's much more like a war film that pushes the lethality, tactical possibility and agility of Gears of War."

Of course, your mileage may vary, but between the number of copies being sold and the glowing reviews from many of those playing it, it seems Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 may be a sleeper hit come award season at the end of the year. It's Steam user review score suggests it may not be for everyone though.