New Steam Horror Game Is One of the Best Games of 2024, According to Reviews

A new Steam psychological horror game is one of the best games of 2024, according to Steam user reviews. The Steam game in question released earlier this month, and has already garnered nearly 25,000 user reviews. And 98% of these reviews are positive, giving the game an “Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam User Review score, which is the highest rating a game can earn on Steam. To this end, only a couple Steam games from this year boast a similar score.

The game is called MiSide and it is 10 percent off as part of an introductory deal, though this discount is set to expire on December 24. With the discount, the game is $13.49, down from $14.99. For this, Steam users get about four to eight hours of game, with the length largely varying depending on how much side content is engaged with.

This is not the first release from developer AIHASTO, who has been around since 2018, releasing smaller horror games, but this is the first game from the developer to earn considerable attention. And according to the game’s Steam page, the game is not “for those with weak hearts” due to “intense scenes.”

“Every day, you will come to see me, help me with chores, cook for me, and buy me gifts,” reads a little blurb about the game on Steam. “You are so nice! I love you! I want to keep you with me every day, and live with you every day. I know you also want to be with me every day, so I let you to come to our sweet home. How is that? Are you happy? That way we can stay together all the time!”

Those on Steam Deck interested in checking the game out may encounter issues. Right now, Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown” on the game’s Steam listing. To this end, it could run perfectly fine on Steam Deck, have some issues ranging from minor to major, or be completely unplayable. Unfortunately, Valve has not put the game through the test yet so it’s unclear.

