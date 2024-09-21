Steam Just Got Two of Some of 2024's Best Games

Two newly-released Steam games are the fourth and sixth best games of 2024, according to Metacritic. Both games have Metacritic scores in the 90s, which means they are among Astro Bot, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Animal Well, Balatro, Tekken 8, and the other highest-rated games released so far this year. What both new Steam games also have is common is they are exclusive to PC.

The first of the two games is UFO 50 from developer Mossmouth, which is currently the fourth highest-rated game of 2024 thanks to its 91 on Metacritic. On Steam, this is coupled with a "Very Positive" user review rating, which is thanks to 93 percent of 555 user reviews rating the game positively.

The second game is currently the sixth highest rated game of the year thanks to its 90 on Metacritic. That game is Satisfactory, which finally released on Steam this month after a long and successful stint in Steam Early Access. Debuting back in 2019 via developer Coffee Stain Studios, Satisfactory has an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on Steam -- the highest rating that can be earned on Steam -- thanks to 96 percent of a massive 153,668 user reviews rating the game positively.

UFO 50 – 91 on Metacritic

About: "UFO 50 is a collection of 50 single and multiplayer games from the creators of Spelunky, Downwell, and Catacomb Kids. Explore a variety of genres, from platformers and shoot 'em ups to puzzle games, roguelites, and RPGs. Our goal is to combine a familiar 8-bit aesthetic with new ideas and modern game design."

Satisfactory – 90 on Metacritic

About: "Satisfactory is a first-person open-world factory building game with a dash of exploration and combat. Play alone or with friends, explore an alien planet, create multi-story factories, and enter conveyor belt heaven!"

For those interested in either of these games, Satisfactory is currently on sale on Steam for 10 percent off. This means rather than pay $39.99 for the game, Steam users can nab it for $35.99. This deal is available until September 24. As for Steam Deck compatibility, Valve lists the game as "Playable."

UFO 50 meanwhile is a bit cheaper. It is also 10 percent off, but until September 25. This mean Steam users can crab it for $22.49 rather than $24.99. Valve lists its Steam Deck status as "Unknown."

