Steam Gets New #1 Game Before Release

Valve's Steam platform on PC has seen an upcoming game shoot to the top of the sales chart right before launch. In a general sense, a number of different games have been doing incredibly well on Steam over the past month. Some of these titles have included Stray, MultiVersus, and Raft, to name a few. Now, all of those games look like they'll be taking a backseat to what is likely going to be one of the biggest PC releases of the year.

As of today, Marvel's Spider-Man for PC has quickly jumped to the "Top Sellers" chart on Steam. The PC version of the popular PlayStation game is set to arrive at the end of this week on August 12th, and clearly, a number of Steam users are ready to play it. Despite not currently being available, pre-orders alone for Marvel's Spider-Man have led to the game leapfrogging other games like Stray, Two Point Campus, and a handful of others.

Spider-Man Remastered Pre-Orders the Global #1 Top Seller on Steam right now with PC Reviews Dropping today



The game has also placed Top 5 every week in the Weekly Top Sellers since pre-orders started



Have a feeling there's a new PlayStation Studios PC Record launch incoming pic.twitter.com/V2ohHg2klb — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) August 10, 2022

Perhaps the biggest reason why Marvel's Spider-Man climbed to the top of the sales chart today is because reviews for the game happened to drop this morning. In a general sense, most critics found Marvel's Spider-Man on PC to be an incredibly impressive port. In fact, it might even be better than the version of the game that is playable on PlayStation 5. If you'd like to read more about our own thoughts, you can read our dedicated review right here.

In all likelihood, Marvel's Spider-Man should be a monumental success for PlayStation on PC. Not only is the game already selling at a high rate on Steam, but it's also one of the top-selling titles in the history of the PS4. Assuming that these sales are reflected in any similar manner on PC, Spider-Man should without a doubt be a game that sticks around the top of the charts on Steam in the coming weeks and months.

