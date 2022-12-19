Steam's Top-Selling Game Gets Limited Time Sale Before Christmas

The current top-selling game on Valve's PC platform, Steam, is now on sale for a limited period of time. To the surprise of virtually no one, Steam's most consistent best-selling game over the past couple of months has been that of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As the first Call of Duty game to return to Steam in quite some time, Activision has found a ton of success with MW2 by making it available on the well-regarded PC marketplace. And while Modern Warfare 2 was already quite popular on Steam without being on sale, Activision has made the game just a bit cheaper before the holidays.

From now until December 22nd, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been marked down by 15%. Rather than retailing for its usual fare of $69.99, the latest entry in the Call of Duty series can be picked up for $59.49. Additionally, the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2 is getting an even steeper discount. Although this version of the game normally costs $99.99, it's now available at 20% off for $79.99.

While this is by no means the best deal that Steam is offering at the moment, as mentioned, what makes this sale notable is that it's the first one that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has received since it launched earlier this fall. Since arriving at the end of October, Modern Warfare 2 has consistently been lighting up the sales charts on Steam, but it has done so without being made available at a lower price of any sort. As such, if you're someone who has been holding out on buying the game until a sale takes place, now might be the time to use this promotion for your own benefit.

Are you going to look to take advantage of this current sale for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam? Or are you going to continue waiting for it to drop to an even lower price? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.