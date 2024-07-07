Steam Sale Discounts Two of Valve’s Best Games to Under $1 Apiece

Two of the best games that developer Valve has ever released are on sale on Steam for less than $1 apiece. At the time of this writing, Steam’s “Summer Sale” promotion is still ongoing for just a few more days. And while there are numerous titles as part of the Summer Sale that are worth picking up, these two games in question from Valve should absolutely be added to your own digital library if they’re not already there.

As of this moment, both Portal and Portal 2 are available on Steam for the baffling price of $0.99. Outside of the Half-Life series, Portal is likely the most famous franchise that Valve has ever created. Not to mention, both Portal and its sequel are two of the most acclaimed games in the puzzle genre as the original entry sits at a 90/100 aggregate score on Metacritic while Portal 2 has an even better 95/100 score.

If this $0.99 price for Portal and Portal 2 somehow isn’t good enough for you already, you can get both games for an even lower price on Steam as well. Valve has packaged both Portal titles into a single bundle on Steam that it is then selling for merely $1.48. This makes each Portal game only $0.74 apiece, which is one of the lowest prices that either title has ever been sold for. Considering that you can’t even purchase a cup of coffee for this value, this deal is arguably the best on all of Steam at the moment.

If you’re somehow not familiar with the Portal series whatsoever, you can get a look at trailers and descriptions for both games attached below.

Portal

“Set in the mysterious Aperture Science Laboratories, Portal has been called one of the most innovative new games on the horizon and will offer gamers hours of unique gameplay. The game is designed to change the way players approach, manipulate, and surmise the possibilities in a given environment; similar to how Half-Life 2’s Gravity Gun innovated new ways to leverage an object in any given situation. Players must solve physical puzzles and challenges by opening portals to maneuvering objects, and themselves, through space.”

Portal 2

“Portal 2 draws from the award-winning formula of innovative gameplay, story, and music that earned the original Portal over 70 industry accolades and created a cult following.

The single-player portion of Portal 2 introduces a cast of dynamic new characters, a host of fresh puzzle elements, and a much larger set of devious test chambers. Players will explore never-before-seen areas of the Aperture Science Labs and be reunited with GLaDOS, the occasionally murderous computer companion who guided them through the original game.

The game’s two-player cooperative mode features its own entirely separate campaign with a unique story, test chambers, and two new player characters. This new mode forces players to reconsider everything they thought they knew about portals. Success will require them to not just act cooperatively, but to think cooperatively.”