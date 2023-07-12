Steam Makes One of the Best RPGs Ever Only $2.99, But Not for Much Longer

What is widely considered one of the best RPGs ever created is currently on sale for only $2.99 on Steam, but this deal won't be lasting long. Since the end of June, Valve has been holding its annual Steam Summer Sale, which features discounts on hundreds of different games on the PC marketplace. And although there have been countless sales to take note of during this promotion, one title, in particular, should be snatched up by those before its sale comes to a close.

Currently on Steam, Toby Fox's beloved RPG Undertale is available to snatch for just $3, which is 70% off from its normal price. First released back in 2015, Undertale has gone on to be one of the most popular games of the past decade and has led to a new follow-up game, Deltarune, coming about. Undertale boasts a staggering "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on Steam, which is the highest such aggregate score that a game can receive on the platform.

"Explore a rich RPG world full of strange and delightful characters where violence isn't the only answer," says the official description of Undertale. "Dance with a slime...pet a dog...whisper your favorite secret to a knight...or ignore all of that and rain destruction upon your foes. The choices are yours—but are you determined enough to prevail?"

If you don't presently own Undertale for yourself on Steam, you don't have much longer to buy it as part of this sale. The Steam Summer Sale as a whole is poised to wrap up tomorrow, July 13, at 1:00pm EDT. As such, there are less than 24 hours remaining at the time of this writing to purchase Undertale for this lower price. While there will surely be another deal like this on Steam in the future, you're better off getting the RPG up for this lower cost while it's still live.

Are you going to pick up Undertale on Steam while it's still part of the Summer Sale? And what other games have you potentially purchased on the platform in recent weeks? Be sure to let me know for yourself either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.