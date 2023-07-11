GOG Makes PC Horror Game Completely Free

PC gaming marketplace GOG is currently handing out a popular horror game for no cost whatsoever. Like many other PC platforms, GOG has an expanding catalog of free games that users can look to download at any given time. Some of these titles happen to include the original Elder Scrolls, Quake 2, and Postal, to name a few. Now, one new title has joined this mix, and it's a game that hasn't been accessible for quite some time.

Available now on GOG, Betrayer has become entirely free to add to your own PC library. Originally released in 2014, Betrayer is a first-person action horror game that boasts an incredibly unique art style and look. Developed by Blackpowder Games, Betrayer was met with high praise from fans when it arrived nearly a decade back. In recent years though, the game has largely been forgotten as it was never received a sequel or spin-off of any sort.

One reason why Betrayer going free on GOG is actually a pretty big deal is because the horror title isn't as widely available now as it once was. Specifically, Betrayer is no longer available to pick up on Steam as it was previously delisted from Valve's PC marketplace back in 2021. Since that time, fans have largely assumed that Betrayer would never end up making a comeback. For one reason or another, though, the game has now returned on GOG and can be snatched for nothing whatsoever.

To learn more about Betrayer, you can find the game's official description attached down below.

"Betrayer is a first-person action-adventure game that takes you to the New World at the turn of the 17th century. The year is 1604. You sailed from England expecting to join a struggling colony on the coast of Virginia. Instead, you find only ghosts and mysteries. What catastrophe blighted the land and drained it of color and life? Where are the settlers and tribes who lived here?

Clue by clue, you must piece together the story of what befell this doomed settlement and find a way to set things right. You will be hunted by corrupted Conquistadors and ravening shadows as you explore an expansive wilderness in order to trace the brief, tragic history of the colony and search for survivors."