Steam Is Down and Users Are Frustrated

There are few things more frustrating than not being able to play your video game library, and this is something a lot of Steam users are grappling with at the moment. It seems that Steam’s servers have been having some issues tonight, and exasperated fans have taken to social media to share their disappointment.Apparently, things were back working briefly, before going back down again. It’s unclear how long it will take the company to get things up and running, but hopefully the servers will get fixed fast, so gamers can get somegood gaming time in before the night comes to an end. In the meantime, gamers might have to look for something else to enjoy!

Have you been experiencing issues with Steam? What were you planning on playing tonight? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

