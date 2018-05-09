The Steam Link App Will Let You Play Your PC Games on Your Smartphone

For PC gamers that use Valve’s Steam as their primary source for gaming goodness, the company has just released some pretty epic news for those on the go. Valve has just announced two free new apps, both the Steam Link app and the Steam Video app, that will allow for more accessibility than ever before.

The Steam Link App is expected to launch by May 21st and will allow “gamers to experience their Steam library of games on their Android (phone, tablet, TV) and iOS-based (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV) devices while connected via 5Ghz network or wired Ethernet to a host system (Mac or PC), with Android access initially offered in beta. The Steam Link App will feature support for the Steam Controller, MFI controllers, and more across both platforms.”

The Steam Video App will also be dropping, though a little later this Summer, and will give those interested access to thousands of movies and television shows directly from the palm of their hands. The best part? “In direct response to customer feedback, it will offer the ability to enjoy content in offline and streaming modes.”

This is perfect for those always on the move or just like to take a break from their PCs and that offline mode is perfect in those low service areas. The first of the two apps will be arriving this month with no set release date yet for the Steam Video App.

In other Steam news, did you see that the Summer Sale date has been revealed? This June promises pure chaos and some of the most hilarious reactions from broke gamers everywhere. You can learn more, including some of that epic GIF usage, right here.

Steam, for those that may not know, is largest PC gaming client on the market. Owned by Valve and our Master Race Padre Gabe Newell, it’s one of the most accessible ways to grow that title library at the drop of a hat. Their quarterly sales are also infamous due to the insane amount of price slashing that happens, even on highly coveted AAA titles. With the younger members of the gaming community being out of school for their Summer shenanigans, yeah – the sound of weeping is going to be deafening.

