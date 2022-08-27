Steam Tests New Mobile App

At long last, Valve is testing a new mobile app for Steam users to try out, one that features a more modern design as well as a couple of extra features to make it easier to look through the store and keep track of what games you have and what ones you need. Valve announced the rollout of the new app this week and said that it's currently only in the beta stage with feedback from the community meant to improve it before the full release takes place.

In the post announcing the beta release of this new app, Valve highlighted some of the features that users can look forward to. One of those is the ability to sign in with a QR code which should make for a much quicker login process as well as what Valve called "an improved Library" where you'll see all your games.

"We've rebuilt the app on a new framework and modernized the design. (2015 called and wanted their app back.)," Valve said about this new app. "You'll still be able to browse the store, get Steam Guard codes, and confirm trades, but now the app comes with QR code sign in, smarter notifications, an improved Library, and multi account support."

Images of the new Steam Mobile app pic.twitter.com/R89PTSwOgq — 🎄 Santa Ricky (@_FireMonkey) August 25, 2022

On the question of why the app wasn't just released for people to use instead of starting in a beta, Valve said that by releasing the app this way, it's able to get "invested Steam users to try something out and provide feedback." That makes sense given that downloading the beta isn't quite as simple as just popping into your mobile device's store and installing it. You'll have to first open links provided on this Steam page with iOS slots at least currently limited to just 10,000 users. You also have to opt into the Steam Client Beta in order to use things like the QR code sign-in. These aren't huge obstacles to navigate, but they should ensure that Steam users who are more likely to leave feedback for Valve are the ones who are opting into the beta.

Valve has not yet given an idea of when the full release of the new Steam app will happen.