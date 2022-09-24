One of Steam's Best Early Access Games Drops Back to Lowest Price Ever

If you haven't yet tried it out, one of Steam's best early access games has returned once more to its lowest price ever recorded through the game's official Steam listing. That game is none other than Satisfactory, the hit from Coffee Stain Studios that's remained in early access since its debut on Steam years ago. This deal is live for just a couple of more days as well, so if you're planning on taking advantage of the offer, now's the time to do so.

As far as early access games go on Steam, Satisfactory is one that's been received exceptionally well. It boasts the "Overwhelmingly Positive" review accolade both in terms of recent and overall reviews, and in Steam's own curated list of the best early access games, it's No. 3 for "Top Rated" and No. 4 for "Top Sellers." It's $17.99 right now which, according to SteamDB, matches the lowest price it's ever dropped to via Steam.

Satisfactory is a factory-building game at its core, for those who've been sleeping on the game since its early access launch, but given that involves exploring an alien landscape, combat, and more, it's a bit more involved than just constructing a functional factory.

"Satisfactory is a first-person open-world factory building game with a dash of exploration and combat," a preview of the game reads. "Play alone or with friends, explore an alien planet, create multi-story factories, and enter conveyor belt heaven!"

So, if the game's been in early access for a few years now, when is the full version launching? Coffee Stain hasn't set a date yet and instead said that the game will stay in early access until the creators feel that it's finished. However, the most updated early access disclaimer on Steam does confirm two things: the creators are "quite close to the final game now," and a price increase is expected once the 1.0 update is ready.

"Since our release in 2019, we sure have been in Early Access for some time now," Coffee Stain said. "The truth is that we will stay in Early Access until we feel that it's finished. We've released some major content updates along the way, going forward these updates will be a bit smaller and more focused as our eyes are set on reaching 1.0. We'll keep listening to your feedback and keep polishing the core experience of the game until we get there."

Satisfactory's current deal is scheduled to run until the end of September 26th.