This Week’s Steam Deals Includes The Witcher, Okami, Tales of Berseria, and More at Unbeatable Prices

The popular PC gaming client Steam is known for their fantastic deals. It’s almost a game within itself to try to power through that backlog before the next huge deal event goes down but … alas, that’s an unbeatable boss. Still, that doesn’t stop great savings to be had and this week is no different.

Whether you’re looking for a fantastic RPG experience with The Witcher franchise, or wanting to get your anime on with a few choice titles based off of hit series – there’s a lot of good choices this week for up to 75% off! Ready to save a few bucks and get started on your next gaming adventure? Let’s get started!

This week’s highlights:

Okami HD – 30% off

911 Operator – 50% off

The Witcher III: The Wild Hunt – 60% off

Agents of Mayhem – 75% off

Civilization VI – 50% off

Tales of Berseria – 66% off

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – 30% off

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – 66% off

… and tons more! Of course you can’t go wrong with Okami HD, which is a remaster of the beloved Japanese style game that originally made its debut back on the PlayStation 2 back in 2006! If you’re looking for something to completely lose yourself in however, we would be utterly wronging you if we didn’t suggest The Witcher III by CD Projekt Red. Here’s what you need to know about the record-breaking RPG experience featuring everyone’s favourite monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia:

Become a professional monster slayer and embark on an adventure of epic proportions!

Upon its release, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt became an instant classic, claiming over 250 Game of the Year awards. Now you can enjoy this huge, over 100-hour long, open-world adventure along with both its story-driven expansions worth an extra 50 hours of gameplay. This edition includes all additional content – new weapons, armor, companion outfits, new game mode and side quests.

Play as a Highly Trained Monster Slayer for Hire

Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a distrusted counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.