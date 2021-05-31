Steam Offering Two Free Games This Weekend

✖

This weekend, Steam and Sega have teamed-up to offer a pair of free games to all users: Company of Heroes and Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault. Steam and Sega are saying that the deal is good through the weekend, but a specific end date and time are not currently listed on the sale page. As such, those that want to claim the two games will definitely want to do so sooner, rather than later! These games are completely free once they have been claimed on the site, so players don't have to rush to complete them once they've been claimed.

Sega's Tweet announcing the promotion can be found embedded below.

In case you missed it, CoH2 and CoH2 Ardennes Assault are FREE TO KEEP this weekend! Not only that, we’re also running a huge Steam sale across the entire franchise! Get yours now: https://t.co/La7SDneUZ5 pic.twitter.com/8b0kaHdYFi — SEGA (@SEGA) May 29, 2021

Those that already own the two games will be happy to know that the promotion covers more than just the base games. In addition to Company of Heroes and its sequel, Steam users can take advantage of some deep discounts on DLC for the franchise. Expansions from the first Company of Heroes are currently available for 80% off, or as part of a bundle, which is also 80% off. Mission packs and multiplayer armies for Company of Heroes 2 can be purchased at a discount of 75% off, or in a bundle that's being sold for 91% off.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, both Company of Heroes and its sequel are RTS games set during World War II. For those that have never experienced these games, or those already familiar with the franchise, there should be quite a bit to enjoy from this sale. The first game is more highly-regarded than its sequel, but RTS fans should find a significant amount of content to enjoy. Those looking for a new game to play this weekend will definitely want to check out the offer while it's still available!

Are you a fan of the Company of Heroes franchise? Do you plan on checking out the current sale on Steam? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!