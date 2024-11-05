Steam Gets Its Biggest Update of 2024, Check Out the Patch Notes

Valve has released a substantial new Steam update today that adds one of its best features ever. Earlier this year, Valve announced that it would be adding a new game recording system to Steam that would make it easier than ever to capture gameplay footage on the platform. At the time, game recording on Steam had only been released in a beta capacity, which means that it wasn’t fully part of the launcher yet. Now, that has finally changed with the arrival of a new patch.

Downloadable right now, the latest update for Steam is one of the heftier ones that has been seen throughout 2024. The biggest aspect of this patch is that it makes game recording a native part of the software moving forward. Other than this, Valve has made it to where Steam will no longer be able to run on Windows 7 and Windows 8, while those on Mac are seeing MacOS versions 10.13 and 10.14 go out of date. Per usual, a slew of minor big fixes have also been made with this update, which should improve the overall usability of Steam.

You can view the full patch notes from this new Steam update courtesy of Valve below.

Steam Game Recording

Steam Game Recording is now available to all users! It’s a new built-in system for creating and sharing your gameplay footage, which runs in the background so you never miss a moment.

There are many ways to use this all-new set of features, from capturing your highlights to documenting entire campaigns. It’s easy to find, clip, and share your gameplay.

For more info, visit the Game Recording website.

Windows

This version of the Steam client will no longer run on Windows 7 or Windows 8. Users on these OS versions will not automatically update to this new version of the Steam Client. See the Windows 7 and Windows 8 Support FAQ for additional details.

macOS

This version of the Steam client will no longer run on macOS 10.13 or 10.14. Users on these OS versions will not automatically update to this new version of the Steam Client. See the Steam macOS 10.13 and 10.14 Support FAQ for additional details.

General

Updated embedded Chromium build in Steam to 126.0.6478.183.

Fixed issue where drag-and-drop of text into a chat would send the text immediately instead of dropping it into the edit area.

Re-enabled remote install from Steam client via the streaming dropdown.

Improved detection of other computers for streaming and peer downloading when using a secondary wireless interface.

Fixed progress bar not updating during game update and move operations involving large files.

Fixed overlay hanging in some games on macOS and Linux after a game restarts itself.

Fixed the names of manually added or removed games not appearing in the collection filter header if the game had been removed from the user’s library.

Fixed steamwebhelper deleting temp directories that it may not have previously created.

Fixed a bug that could prevent Offline Mode login on the first restart after installing an update.

Remote Play

Added support for AV1 video streaming on high end systems.

Fixed the cursor being too small when streaming from a PC with desktop scaling enabled.

Fixed using software encoding instead of hardware H.264 when HEVC is enabled and unavailable.

Fixed black screen when streaming HEVC from Steam Deck.

Steam Overlay

Fixed crash in some games using D3D9.

Steam Input

Fixed crash occurring when querying community controller configurations in the configurator.

Added support for wired XBox controllers on macOS Sequoia.

Fixed the “Turn off Controller” action causing Steam to launch BPM if the main window was focused.

Increased maximum sensitivity of Joystick Mouse mode.

Mode Shifts now support D-Pad directions and Right Joystick.

Mode Shifts now support Track Pad Touch on DualSense/Edge, DualShock, SteamController and SteamDeck.

SIAPI Glyphs for Playstation Dualsense are now monochrome to match Icons in Big Picture Mode.

Fixed an issue where bindings that were present from converting a configuration from one controller type to another could be active but not removable due to being filtered out of the binding interface.

Always show the controller tab in app properties for non-Steam shortcuts.

Added Invert X and Invert Y to Mouse Regions.

Scroll Wheel mode can now be chosen from the dropdown in SIAPI games (Inside of Edit Loadout, not Quick Settings).

Fixed an issue where using a Steam/QAM button chord in a non-Steam game could leave the desktop config loaded instead of the game’s config.

Linux

Fixed some miscellaneous common crashes.

Fixed slow startup on systems where the reverse hostname lookup for the loopback interface is not localhost.

Detecting and passing commands to an already running Steam client is significantly faster.

Added a -disable-screensaver-inhibit command line option to prevent Steam from inhibiting the screen saver when activity is detected.

Fixed Linux crash launching steamwebhelper occurring with some system configurations.

Steam developers can now select which Steam for Linux runtime to use for native titles. Please consult the partner site for more details.

Native titles will execute in ‘Steam for Linux runtime 1.0 (scout)’ by default, instead of the legacy runtime environment.

This behavior is consistent with Steam Deck and promotes better compatibility across all Linux desktop distributions.

Note that this new feature can be turned off globally with “-compat-force-slr off” on the Steam client command line.

Removed the UI toggle to disable Steam Play globally, correctly reflecting that Steam Play is always enabled on Linux. Steam Play was always partially active even when set to off in the UI as it is a requirement for Steam client operation.

Fixed a case where the wrong DPI scaling factor would be used for systems using a non-gnome based session with an active gnome-desktop-portal service.

Extended recent Steam Play fixes to third party compatibility tools.

Discovery Queue

Fixed the Discovery Queue presentation so that the elements around the videos show correctly.

Improved the animation when scrolling through the discovery queue.

Big Picture Mode