Stellar Blade Is Getting the NieR: Automata DLC Players Have Been Asking For

Stellar Blade from Shift Up and PlayStation is getting a crossover with PlatinumGames' NieR: Automata, the companies announced this week during PlayStation's State of Play event. A first look at the crossover was shared during the State of Play with a teaser trailer showing Stellar Blade's protagonist, Eve, dressed up as none other than 2B from NieR: Automata. No release date was given yet for the Stellar Blade x NieR: Automata crossover, but it'll be "coming soon," according to the trailer.

The new Stellar Blade trailer was technically about more than just the NieR: Automata DLC since it also featured the photo mode that Stellar Blade players have been waiting for as well as news of a soundtrack that's available right now. Both of those were known to be releasing at some point, however, so the NieR: Automata DLC stole the show since it was only something that people have been requesting time after time.

"Worlds collide in the upcoming Stellar Blade x Nier: Automata collaboration, coming later this year," an overview of the trailer said. "An all-new Photo Mode coming to Stellar Blade – choose your favorite poses, expressions, and filters to create the perfect shot! Keep the vibe alive with the full Original Soundtrack, over 180 tracks from Stellar Blade now available on select streaming services."

Since Stellar Blade released and rave reviews pointed out that it was much more than just a game with skimpy outfits and a censorship debate, people have been drawing comparisons between Eve and other protagonists from different games like Bayonetta and 2B, both of which are developed by PlatinumGames. Given that those in charge of NieR and Stellar Blade both appreciated each others' works, it became more apparent that a crossover between the two games was on the table.

Stellar Blade has been big on adding new suits for Eve via updates released since launch, though it's unclear if this DLC will include more than just a 2B outfit by way of story content or something more. Whatever the case, Stellar Blade players should probably prepare for the possibility that this DLC will be a paid one as opposed to the free updates the game's gotten in the past.